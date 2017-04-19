Russell Westbrook missed 17 of 23 shot attempts in Houston’s 118-87 Game 1 beatdown of OKC, but the Thunder superstar refuses to concede that Patrick Beverley (or any other Rockets defender, for that matter) had anything to do with his struggles.

Westbrook says he can do whatever he wants offensively, regardless of the type of defense he’s facing.

Russell Westbrook isn't giving up any inches, to anyone https://t.co/7XPEp4Ld1p — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 18, 2017

Russ played just 13 minutes in the second half, finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and nine turnovers in the ugly loss.

Per ESPN: