The Atlanta Hawks overcame 46 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists from Russell Westbrook, hanging on for a 110-108 road win Monday night against the OKC Thunder.
With Dwight Howard sitting out with a back injury, Paul Millsap led the Hawks with a season-high 30 points, and knocked in the go-ahead bucket to secure the victory.
Dennis Schroder added 31 points for Atlanta.
Per the AP:
Westbrook entered the game as the NBA’s leading scorer with more than 30 points per game. […] “If he gets his points — he’s going to get that regardless,” Millsap said. “The game plan was try to take everybody else out of it.”
Westbrook, who made 16 of 33 shots and had 11 rebounds and seven assists, was unimpressed with his effort.
“No, we don’t have any moral victories around here, buddy,” he said.
