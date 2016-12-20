The Atlanta Hawks overcame 46 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists from Russell Westbrook, hanging on for a 110-108 road win Monday night against the OKC Thunder.

With Dwight Howard sitting out with a back injury, Paul Millsap led the Hawks with a season-high 30 points, and knocked in the go-ahead bucket to secure the victory.

Dennis Schroder added 31 points for Atlanta.

Per the AP:

