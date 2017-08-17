Russell Westbrook is the odds-on favorite to repeat as NBA MVP next year.

According to Bovada.lv online sports betting, Kevin Durant is second behind Westbrook with 9-to-2 odds to win the award.

Kawhi Leonard (13/2), LeBron James (15/2) and James Harden (8/1) round out the top five.

Per The Oklahoman:

The favorite to win NBA Most Valuable Player this season? Look no further than the reigning MVP.

Golden State, Houston and Oklahoma City each have two players included in Bovada.lv’s top 10 in MVP odds. Paul George, who the Thunder acquired in a trade June 30, is tied with Houston’s Chris Paul and Boston’s Isaiah Thomas with the ninth-best odds to win at 25/1.

Last season, Westbrook – the first player of average a triple-double since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 – finished first in MVP voting to Durant’s 10th. Durant played in only 62 games primarily due to injury.