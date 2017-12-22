When Russell Westbrook got the ball in the final seconds of the Thunder’s game against the Hawks, there was little doubt he’d take the final shot. And when that shot went up, there was little doubt that it was going in.

Westbrook finished with 30 points, and none bigger than the three here that gave Oklahoma City a 120-117 win Friday night.

The Brodie and the buzzer-beater. Here’s how it looked on @FoxSportsOK pic.twitter.com/4S14VFGNrA — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 23, 2017

It was the perfect ending to a masterful performance that also included 15 assists, seven rebounds, and just three turnovers over 36 minutes. Oh, and it was Oklahoma City’s fifth win in six games.

Russ’s full highlights below: