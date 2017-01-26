Russell Westbrook scored 27 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and handed out 10 assists Wednesday night, giving him 23 triple-doubles this season.

Russ moved past Larry Bird on the all-time list with his 60th career triple-dip.

Westbrook’s latest monster performance drove the OKC Thunder past the New Orleans Pelicans 114-105.

Per the AP:

The accomplishment was not lost on Westbrook, who at 28 is too young to have enjoyed Bird’s best basketball with Boston when it happened, but certainly understands what it means to be in the same conversation.

“Obviously, he’s a legend for a reason,” Westbrook said. “It’s an honor, man. You never take this game for granted. Obviously, to be able to play the game I love every night and to be able to do that is a great accomplishment.”

“He’s going to be one of the best ever to play the game,” (Victor) Oladipo said. “He’s just playing as hard as he can. He does whatever it takes to win. There’s a relentlessness to him that’s rare, and to be able to witness that and be part of history is a blessing.”