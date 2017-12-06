Russell Westbrook posted his NBA-leading seventh triple-double of the season Tuesday night, leading the OKC Thunder past the visiting Utah Jazz 10-94.

Russ finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists.

The Thunder have won three in a row, their longest winning streak of the season.

Per The Oklahoman:

“I think coming down the stretch he did a great job of saying ‘all right, they’re having a hard time with [Carmelo Anthony] and Paul [George],” [Billy] Donovan said of Westbrook. “He found those guys and did a really great job of orchestrating the offense down the stretch.”

For all of he and George’s first-half follies (11 combined turnovers), Westbrook was the spark, oscillating between his throwback 2016-17 form as a maestro in the pick-and-roll, while taking his turn as distributor in the fourth quarter.

“It just felt like we weren’t going to lose the game the way he impacted that stretch,” George said of Westbrook’s 13-point second quarter.