Russell Westbrook scored 41 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out 11 assists Sunday night, registering his 29th triple-double of the season.
Westbrook led the way for the OKC Thunder, who held off the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 118-110.
Russ punched a jam in DeMarcus Cousins’ grill late in the fourth quarter, fouling out the All-Star center in the process.
Per the AP:
The fact that Cousins fouled out was secondary to Westbrook.
“It don’t matter how many fouls,” Westbrook said. “It didn’t matter. I just jumped, and it went in to finish it.”
Westbrook had a career-best 21 fourth-quarter points. He shot 7 for 19 from the field the first three quarters and was 7 for 10 in the fourth. […] “Throughout games, I’ve got to find a better way to pick my spots,” he said. “Tonight was the fourth quarter. Some nights it may be early, some nights it may be late.”
