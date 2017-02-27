Russell Westbrook scored 41 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out 11 assists Sunday night, registering his 29th triple-double of the season.

Westbrook led the way for the OKC Thunder, who held off the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 118-110.

Russ punched a jam in DeMarcus Cousins’ grill late in the fourth quarter, fouling out the All-Star center in the process.

Per the AP: