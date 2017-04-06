Russell Westbrook scored 45 points, handed out 10 assists, grabbed nine rebounds and hit a dagger three-pointer to lead OKC past Memphis 103-100 Wednesday night, and he still fell short of our outsize expectations for him.

Russ was one board shy of what would have been a historic 42nd triple-double this season.

Westbrook says winning games for the Thunder remains a priority even as everyone anxiously awaits his next triple-dub.

