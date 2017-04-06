Russell Westbrook scored 45 points, handed out 10 assists, grabbed nine rebounds and hit a dagger three-pointer to lead OKC past Memphis 103-100 Wednesday night, and he still fell short of our outsize expectations for him.
Russ was one board shy of what would have been a historic 42nd triple-double this season.
Westbrook says winning games for the Thunder remains a priority even as everyone anxiously awaits his next triple-dub.
Per the AP:
“Obviously, people came to see that, but it happens like that,” Westbrook said. “We got a lot of games left. We got the win. That’s the most important part to me.”
Instead, fans will have to wait until Friday night when the Thunder visit Phoenix to see if Westbrook notches his 42nd triple-double after a thrilling performance where he scored 11 of Oklahoma City’s final 14 points.
“We held him from getting a triple-double,” Memphis coach David Fizdale said. “So take that Russell Westbrook.”
