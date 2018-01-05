Russell Westbrook notched his 13th triple-double of the season Thursday night—29 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists—leading the visiting OKC Thunder past the LA Clippers 127-117.

Paul George added 31 points, and Carmelo Anthony chipped in 22.

The Thunder have hit their stride, winning eight of their last 10 games, following an ugly start to the season.

Per the AP: