Russell Westbrook notched his 13th triple-double of the season Thursday night—29 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists—leading the visiting OKC Thunder past the LA Clippers 127-117.
Paul George added 31 points, and Carmelo Anthony chipped in 22.
The Thunder have hit their stride, winning eight of their last 10 games, following an ugly start to the season.
Per the AP:
“Absolutely, when we’re on, all three of us hot like that, it’s going to result in a lot of wins,” George said.
This was the plan from the beginning. It just took a little longer to come together than Oklahoma City had hoped.
“We found our rhythm,” Anthony said. “We still have some ways to go as a team, but we’ve figured out how we want to play and who we are.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus