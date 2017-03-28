The OKC Thunder rode Russell Westbrook to a thrilling 92-91 victory Monday night in Dallas.
Russ finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, and dropped in the game-winning jumper against the Mavericks.
This was Westbrook’s 37th triple-double of the season.
Per the AP:
Russell Westbrook rescued Oklahoma City with a stunning rally and guaranteed the first losing record for Dallas in 17 full seasons under owner Mark Cuban.
The six-time All-Star and current NBA scoring leader, whom Cuban steadfastly claims isn’t a superstar, had his third straight triple-double with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Westbrook scored 12 in a 14-0 run by Oklahoma City to finish it, but said he wasn’t trying to convince Cuban, who was in the first row of seats just a few feet from the winning shot.
“Nah, man,” said Westbrook, who has 37 triple-doubles and needs four in the final nine games to tie Oscar Robertson’s NBA record set during the 1961-62 season. “I play every night the same way. Whatever he says doesn’t even matter to me. He’s going to do his job, and I’m going to do mine.”
