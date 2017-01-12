Russell Westbrook’s ridiculous offensive tear continues—he notched his 18th triple-double of the season Wednesday night, torching the visiting Memphis Grizzlies for with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in the OKC Thunder’s 103-95 victory.

It’s the 55th time in his career that he’s reached a triple-dip.



Westbrook's 18 triple-doubles last season were the most since Magic in 1981-82. He has 42 more games to go this season. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 12, 2017

Russ did struggle in this one, however, shooting just 6 of 19 and missing all seven of his 3-point attempts.

