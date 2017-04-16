Ahead of Game 1 tonight, OKC superstar Russell Westbrook was asked whether or not he will keep in touch with former teammate James Harden during their first round playoff series. This was his response:

Westbrook on if he’ll hang out w/ James Harden this series: “Once you get on the floor, you’ve got one friend, and your friend is Spalding” pic.twitter.com/ovQiVOz4Fy — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 16, 2017

The Brodie is locked in and ready to go.

Buckle up, this is going to be an exciting one.

