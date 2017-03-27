Despite a monster 39-13-11 performance from Russell Westbrook, James Harden (22 points, 12 assists) and the Houston Rockets cruised to a 137-125 win Sunday against the visiting OKC Thunder.
Lou Williams detonated for 31 points off Houston’s bench.
The Rockets never trailed in this one.
Per the AP
“He could’ve easily gotten 40 points and he could’ve just kept on going,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “But he knew these guys were going and threw the ball their way. He just plays the game the way it should be played.”
Russell Westbrook had 39 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds for his second straight triple-double and 36th this season, but Harden led the Rockets to a 25-point bulge through three quarters in the matchup between top MVP candidates.
“They hit a lot of shots, man,” Westbrook said. “They got hot and especially with a team like that, they get hot and it can be trouble.”
