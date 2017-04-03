Russell Westbrook’s 40 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists weren’t enough for the OKC Thunder on Sunday, as they fell 113-101 to the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

Westbrook registered his 40th triple-double of the season—and sixth in a row—putting him just one shy of Oscar Robertson’s NBA record of 41 (set in 1961-62.)

Kemba Walker paced the Hornets with 29 points in the W.

