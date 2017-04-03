Russell Westbrook’s 40 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists weren’t enough for the OKC Thunder on Sunday, as they fell 113-101 to the visiting Charlotte Hornets.
Westbrook registered his 40th triple-double of the season—and sixth in a row—putting him just one shy of Oscar Robertson’s NBA record of 41 (set in 1961-62.)
Kemba Walker paced the Hornets with 29 points in the W.
Per the AP:
Desperately needing a victory to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff race, the Charlotte Hornets picked up one in a place they’d never won before.
The Hornets “want to play in the playoffs,” Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said.
Westbrook passed the 15,000-point career scoring mark during the game, but shook his head when asked about that milestone afterward. […] “It’s definitely something that I don’t take for granted, to be able to play this game long enough to do that is a blessing in itself,” he said.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus