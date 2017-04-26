Russell Westbrook will be eligible to sign an extension with the Thunder this summer worth about $220 million over five years.

When asked about the possibility of signing a long-term deal during his exit interview on Wednesday, Westbrook indicated that he would like to re-up with the Thunder.

“I haven’t thought about anything. Obviously, everybody knows that I like Oklahoma City and I love being here. I love everybody here. “I haven’t even thought about that. “But obviously, Oklahoma City is the place that I want to be.”

Russ’ season ended on Tuesday in a 99-105 loss in Houston. Westbrook averaged 37.4 points on 30.4 field goal attempts in the series.

