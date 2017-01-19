Update: Zaza Pachulia isn’t shook. When told about Westbrook’s postgame quote, Pachulia didn’t back down, telling Russ to “bring it on.”

From The Washington Post:

Pachulia, for his part, said he was simply going for the ball, and thought it was a clean steal, though he also said he knew what he was doing when he stood over Westbrook. “I was there, so whatever I did, it was me,” Pachulia said. “I’m in charge for my behavior.” As for Westbrook’s comments? Well, Pachulia didn’t hesitate. “Bring it on,” he said. “Bring it on. “I’ll be there. I’ll be in OKC, too, so whenever he wants, my pleasure. My pleasure.”

Original Story: Zaza Pachulia knocked Russell Westbrook down, and stood over him late in the first half of Wednesday night’s battle between Golden State and OKC.

Zaza Pachulia takes down Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/2Ly6clfhAc — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 19, 2017

Russ says he’ll get Zaza back next time the Thunder and Warriors meet.

Westbrook registered his 21st triple-double of the season, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a 121-100 loss to Kevin Durant and the Dubs.

Per The Oklahoman: