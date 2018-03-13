Russell Westbrook Makes History, Records 100th Career Triple-Double

Westbrook joins Jason Kidd, Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson as players to record at least 100 career triple-doubles
by March 13, 2018
68

It came down to the wire, but Russell Westbrook officially joined the 100 career triple-double club when he grabbed his 10th rebound with 2:38 to go against Atlanta, bringing his line for the night to 32 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

He finished the night with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

The “100 club” is no doubt full of elite icons–Westbrook now trails only Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107) for triple-doubles in a career.

Last year, Westbrook became the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double throughout the course of an entire season and he it isn’t out of question for him to go back-to-back: Westbrook entered the night averaging 25.2 points, 10.1 assists and 9.6 rebounds per game through 67 contests.

