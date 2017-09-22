Kevin Garnett held a Q&A with fans Thursday afternoon, and was asked which current NBA player reminds him of himself.

KG replied that Russell Westbrook‘s relentless drive and take-no-prisoners approach to the game is something he can identify with.

Hello @NBA_Reddit! We'll be collecting your questions for KG to answer at 2:30pm ET. https://t.co/tKvT5UIkZG pic.twitter.com/hbb9pgLwKX — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) September 21, 2017

Garnett says he is “in awe” of Westbrook.

