He really did it.
In the fourth quarter of Thunder-Nuggets, Russell Westbrook dished out his 10th assist, giving him triple-double No. 42. That is the most triple-doubles ever registered in a single season. Here’s the historic dime:
Here it is — the assist that gave Russell Westbrook his record-breaking 42nd triple-double pic.twitter.com/2fLdy1WOAl
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 9, 2017
Oscar Robertson, who endorsed Russ for MVP, previously held the record. It was set back in 1961-62.
