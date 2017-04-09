He really did it.

In the fourth quarter of Thunder-Nuggets, Russell Westbrook dished out his 10th assist, giving him triple-double No. 42. That is the most triple-doubles ever registered in a single season. Here’s the historic dime:

Here it is — the assist that gave Russell Westbrook his record-breaking 42nd triple-double pic.twitter.com/2fLdy1WOAl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 9, 2017

Oscar Robertson, who endorsed Russ for MVP, previously held the record. It was set back in 1961-62.

