Russell Westbrook Shoves Taunting Nuggets Fan

A Nuggets fan snuck onto the court to taunt Russell Westbrook following Denver’s dramatic 127-124 win Thursday night.
Russ shoved the guy before security pulled him away.
Westbrook called the fan’s actions “totally unacceptable.”
Russell Westbrook says fan coming on the court "totally unacceptable": "You play the game, the fans obviously enjoy the game, but you can't come out on the floor."
The OKC Thunder superstar said the court needs to be better policed.
Per the AP:
“You’ve got to be able to protect the players,” Westbrook said.
“The fans can obviously enjoy the game, but they can’t come on the floor. They’ll look at it and figure it out. To me, that’s totally unacceptable.”