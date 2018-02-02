Russell Westbrook Shoves Taunting Nuggets Fan

A Nuggets fan snuck onto the court to taunt Russell Westbrook following Denver’s dramatic 127-124 win Thursday night.

Russ shoved the guy before security pulled him away.

Some fan got in Russell Westbrook's face and he was lucky he didn't catch the hands.pic.twitter.com/36JzJQYHou — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) February 2, 2018

Westbrook called the fan’s actions “totally unacceptable.”

Russell Westbrook says fan coming on the court “totally unacceptable”: “You play the game, the fans obviously enjoy the game, but you can’t come out on the floor.” pic.twitter.com/PDlvvboWnw — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) February 2, 2018

The OKC Thunder superstar said the court needs to be better policed.

Per the AP:

“You’ve got to be able to protect the players,” Westbrook said.