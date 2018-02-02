Russell Westbrook Shoves Taunting Nuggets Fan

by Marcel Mutoni February 02, 2018

A Nuggets fan snuck onto the court to taunt Russell Westbrook following Denver’s dramatic 127-124 win Thursday night.

Russ shoved the guy before security pulled him away.

Westbrook called the fan’s actions “totally unacceptable.”

The OKC Thunder superstar said the court needs to be better policed.

Per the AP:

“You’ve got to be able to protect the players,” Westbrook said.

“The fans can obviously enjoy the game, but they can’t come on the floor. They’ll look at it and figure it out. To me, that’s totally unacceptable.”

   
  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Gary Harris Beats OKC at the Buzzer

3 hours ago
Russell Westbrook
Apparel

Russell Westbrook, Jordan Brand Unveils ‘Why Not’ Apparel Collection

18 hours ago
NBA

Report: Denver Nuggets Interested In Darren Collison

19 hours ago
NBA

Tyreke Evans Sitting Out Until Trade Deadline

1 day ago
NBA

Andre Roberson Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery

4 days ago
Russell Westbrook
NBA

Post Up: The Brodie Goes Off Against The Process

5 days ago

TRENDING