The OKC Thunder have been the NBA’s most disappointing squad so far this season, and Russell Westbrook says he’s personally taking on the challenge of turning their ship around.

Russell Westbrook on the Thunder’s slump: “I take ownership of everything that’s going on. … it starts with me and we’re gonna turn this thing around.” pic.twitter.com/pVvW7hXm9i — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) November 30, 2017

Russ was visibly dejected Wednesday night, following a demoralizing 121-108 road loss to the Orlando Magic.

Mad Westbrook we've seen a bunch. But sad Westbrook, not a whole lot. His demeanor here says it all. #thunder pic.twitter.com/UeutAMZXTa — Sam Gannon (@SamGannon87) November 30, 2017

Despite Westbrook pouring in 20 of his team-high 37 points in the fourth quarter, OKC dropped their third game in a row.

Per The Oklahoman: