Russell Westbrook initially thought LeBron James had picked him last for his NBA All-Star team, and as one might have guessed, Westbrook was not exactly thrilled.

Carmelo Anthony made sure to needle his teammate over the perceived slight before reporters assured him the list was simply alphabetical.

Russell Westbrook asked his thoughts about being picked on LeBron’s team, thought he was the last pick. Informed it was just an alphabetical list, he made sure to correct Melo who was heckling nearby. pic.twitter.com/gPMgPr91Kz — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 26, 2018

Russ took his frustration out on the Washington Wizards last night, erupting for 46 points on 19-of-29 shooting.

