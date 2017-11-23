Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant reignited hostilities Wednesday night in OKC, and Russ had a message for his former teammate during their brief tête-à-tête.

Westbrook says he let KD know that he’s coming at his neck.

(Durant, meanwhile, characterized their latest clash as “just ball.”)

Westbrook led the Thunder past the visiting Golden State Warriors 108-91, finishing with 34 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Per The Oklahoman: