Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant reignited hostilities Wednesday night in OKC, and Russ had a message for his former teammate during their brief tête-à-tête.
Westbrook says he let KD know that he’s coming at his neck.
(Durant, meanwhile, characterized their latest clash as “just ball.”)
Westbrook led the Thunder past the visiting Golden State Warriors 108-91, finishing with 34 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
Per The Oklahoman:
“I play the same way every night,” Westbrook said. “… if it’s against Kevin …”
After an emotionally charged 108-91 Thunder win over the Warriors, Westbrook had to pause briefly and think, his thoughts and engine still running from the Thunder’s first win over Golden State in seven regular-season games.
“Who (do) we play Friday?” Westbrook said briefly before remembering. “Detroit, Reggie Jackson. Dennis Smith on Saturday. It don’t matter who it is.
“I go out and compete at a high level. I go out and play at a high level. I’ve been saying that since Day 1 and that’s what I do.”
