Russell Westbrook isn’t worried about making a “sales pitch” to Paul George before George hits free agency this summer.

“A sales pitch is gonna be when we win a Championship,” Westbrook said on Wednesday. “Beat that pitch.”

Russell Westbrook on if he feels like he’s making a sales pitch to Paul George this season: “No. Sales pitch is gonna be when we win a championship. Beat that pitch.” pic.twitter.com/85253kuguu — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 3, 2018

Do you feel like you’re making a sales pitch to George this season? Westbrook: “No. A sales pitch is gonna be when we win a Championship. Beat that pitch.”

RELATED:

Paul George Wanted to Be Traded to the Lakers