Scott Brooks Apologized To Bradley Beal After Game 2 Loss To Raptors

Wizards coach Scott Brooks apologized to Bradley Beal after Beal attempted just 11 shots during Washington’s 119-130 Game 2 loss to the Raptors.
During shootaround on Friday, Beal told reporters that Brooks took responsibility for not getting Beal more involved offensively.
– Bradley Beal on his talk with Coach Brooks and the focus on tonight's Game 3
– Otto Porter Jr. on the series moving back to D.C. and what that means for the #Wizards #DCFamily #WizRaptors #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ocvYy7rnbg
What was the takeaway from your meeting with John Wall and Coach Brooks?
Beal: “He apologized to me, which is weird because he’s somebody who always holds me accountable for stuff.” […]
“I guess he figured I wasn’t shooting the ball enough and he felt like it was his fault.”