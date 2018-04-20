Scott Brooks Apologized To Bradley Beal After Game 2 Loss To Raptors

Wizards coach Scott Brooks apologized to Bradley Beal after Beal attempted just 11 shots during Washington’s 119-130 Game 2 loss to the Raptors.

During shootaround on Friday, Beal told reporters that Brooks took responsibility for not getting Beal more involved offensively.

What was the takeaway from your meeting with John Wall and Coach Brooks?

Beal: “He apologized to me, which is weird because he’s somebody who always holds me accountable for stuff.” […]

“I guess he figured I wasn’t shooting the ball enough and he felt like it was his fault.”

 
