Scott Brooks Apologized To Bradley Beal After Game 2 Loss To Raptors

Wizards coach Scott Brooks apologized to Bradley Beal after Beal attempted just 11 shots during Washington’s 119-130 Game 2 loss to the Raptors.

During shootaround on Friday, Beal told reporters that Brooks took responsibility for not getting Beal more involved offensively.

– Bradley Beal on his talk with Coach Brooks and the focus on tonight's Game 3 – Otto Porter Jr. on the series moving back to D.C. and what that means for the #Wizards #DCFamily #WizRaptors #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ocvYy7rnbg — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 20, 2018