Give Scottie Pippen this: the man knows how to generate headlines.

During an ESPN appearance Wednesday, Pip declared that LeBron James has not surpassed Kobe Bryant “at all.”

Pippen said LeBron shouldn’t be compared to Kobe or Michael Jordan; a much more apt would be Magic Johnson:

“I don’t think he’s surpassed Kobe at all, no,” Pippen said.

“And I don’t think he should be compared to either of those players [Michael Jordan and Kobe] because they’re playing different positions. Kobe and Michael are both 2 guards. They’re both scorers. They’re mostly like a Kyrie [Irving] — they’re looking to score the basketball.

“I like to compare him to Magic. I think he plays a lot more like Magic, a lot more like myself — how I played, but obviously he’s more dominant than both me and Magic because of the way that he plays the game. His physicality, his athleticism surpassed Magic as well as me.”