Scottie Pippen On Houston Rockets: ‘They’re The Best Team Today’

by March 05, 2018
222

Led by MVP favorite James Harden, the Houston Rockets have won 15 straight and lead the entire NBA with a 49-13 record.

But most people believe the Warriors, currently half a game behind Houston in the standings, are still the superior squad.

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen knows Golden State probably has another gear, but says the Rockets are “the best team today,” via ESPN:

They’re the best team today. But I don’t know if they’re going to be the best team come June. I do realize that the Golden State Warriors are in a comfort zone right now. They have another level that they can raise their game obviously.

James Harden Says Rockets Can't Relax With Best Record

 
