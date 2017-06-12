Former NBA point guard Sebastian Telfair found himself in handcuffs early Sunday morning, getting booked on gun possession-related charges.

Telfair, 32, was arrested along with another man in Brooklyn.

BREAKING: @NBA star Sebastian Telfair arrested in BK with semi-automatic gun, loaded guns, loads of ammunition and marijuana, PD sources pic.twitter.com/6hdhSdyXlS

Bassy had three loaded guns, a semi-automatic rifel, ammo, a bullet-proof vest and weed in the car he was riding in.

Per NBC New York:

They were parked illegally on the median on Atlantic Avenue near Classon Street, said police.

As officers approached, they started to drive off, according to the source. Police who pulled them over smelled marijuana and saw a lit “blunt” on the dashboard, police said.

Telfair and Thomas were at the police precinct Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t clear whether they had attorneys.