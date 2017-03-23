Serge Ibaka and Robin Lopez threw haymakers at one another, and now they’ll have to each sit out a game, the NBA announced Wednesday.
Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q3 of #CHIatTOR. Ruling: Fighting technical fouls assessed to Lopez & Ibaka (both ejected). pic.twitter.com/bFIK5awlZc
— NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) March 22, 2017
Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire, who liked to mix it up during his playing days, was fined $15K for pushing Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic during the melee “and acting as other than a peacemaker.”
From the press release:
Robin Lopez and Serge Ibaka exchanged punches during Tuesday’s game.
The incident, for which Ibaka and Lopez were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game, occurred with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter of the Raptors’ 122-120 overtime win over the Bulls at Air Canada Centre on March 21.
Lopez [served] his suspension [Wednesday] when the Bulls hosted the Detroit Pistons at United Center. Ibaka will serve his suspension [tonight] when the Raptors visit the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus