Serge Ibaka and Robin Lopez threw haymakers at one another, and now they’ll have to each sit out a game, the NBA announced Wednesday.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q3 of #CHIatTOR. Ruling: Fighting technical fouls assessed to Lopez & Ibaka (both ejected). pic.twitter.com/bFIK5awlZc — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) March 22, 2017

Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire, who liked to mix it up during his playing days, was fined $15K for pushing Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic during the melee “and acting as other than a peacemaker.”

From the press release: