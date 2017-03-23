Serge Ibaka and Robin Lopez threw haymakers at one another, and now they’ll have to each sit out a game, the NBA announced Wednesday.

Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire, who liked to mix it up during his playing days, was fined $15K for pushing Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic during the melee “and acting as other than a peacemaker.”

From the press release:

Robin Lopez and Serge Ibaka exchanged punches during Tuesday’s game.

 

The incident, for which Ibaka and Lopez were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game, occurred with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter of the Raptors’ 122-120 overtime win over the Bulls at Air Canada Centre on March 21.

 

Lopez [served] his suspension [Wednesday] when the Bulls hosted the Detroit Pistons at United Center. Ibaka will serve his suspension [tonight] when the Raptors visit the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena.