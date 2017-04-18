According to Shaquille O’Neal, Kawhi Leonard is the “second best player in the League.”

Shaq and Turner studio-mate Charles Barkley think only LeBron James is a better all-around player than Leonard.

The Klaw dropped a postseason career-best 37 points on the Memphis Grizzlies last night, as the San Antonio Spurs took a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Per The Express-News:

“Memphis is a physical team,” Leonard said. “They’re doing a great job of throwing a lot of bodies at me. The refs were really paying attention and I was able to get to the line.” Leonard impeccable 19-of-19 performance from the free throw line stands as one of the more remarkable in league annals. […] Only Dirk Nowitzki (24 of 24) and Paul Pierce (21 of 21) ever took more free throws without a miss in postseason history. “Overall, 35 times we shot the ball in the paint, we had 15 free throws for the game,” (Grizzlies head coach David) Fizdale said. “They shot 18 times in the paint, and had 32 free throws. Kawhi shot more free throws than our whole team. Explain it to me.”

