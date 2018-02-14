Shaquille O’Neal Says He Would ‘Foul Shave’ In Denver

Shaquille O’Neal said he would intentionally get in foul trouble in Denver so he could avoid battling the mile-high atmosphere.

During the Nuggets-Spurs game on TNT on Tuesday, Shaq revealed that he would “foul shave” in the Mile High City.

"I used to be so tired I couldn't breathe… I was struggling." –@SHAQ relives battling the altitude in Denver. 😂 pic.twitter.com/meJyDwiT4h — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 14, 2018

“I used to foul shave in Denver. The whole game. Because I used to be so tired I couldn’t breathe. Here are three quick fouls. “Phil [Jackson]’s like, ‘I know what you’re doing.’ I’m like, Yeah, I’m foul shaving. I’m not putting up with all this.”

RELATED:

Kobe Bryant Picks LeBron James Over Shaquille O’Neal for All-Star Game