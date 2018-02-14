Shaquille O’Neal Says He Would ‘Foul Shave’ In Denver

by February 14, 2018

shaquille oneal foul shave denver

Shaquille O’Neal said he would intentionally get in foul trouble in Denver so he could avoid battling the mile-high atmosphere.

During the Nuggets-Spurs game on TNT on Tuesday, Shaq revealed that he would “foul shave” in the Mile High City.

“I used to foul shave in Denver. The whole game. Because I used to be so tired I couldn’t breathe. Here are three quick fouls.

“Phil [Jackson]’s like, ‘I know what you’re doing.’ I’m like, Yeah, I’m foul shaving. I’m not putting up with all this.”

