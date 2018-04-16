Shaq: Karl-Anthony Towns Needs To Demand The Ball

After Karl-Anthony Towns scored just 8 points in 40 minutes in his playoff debut on Sunday, Shaquille O’Neal said that Towns needs to demand the ball on the offensive end.

Shaq’s advice to Towns: “Run to the middle of the floor every time and stand there until the refs call three seconds two times in a row” (starting at 1:17):

“What I would tell him to do. Run to the middle of the floor every time and stand there until the refs call three seconds two times in a row. “Not only will it get yourself in the game, the defense starts to panic, they’ll start to double- and triple-[team] a couple times early, and then you’ll kick it out to your shooters. “I know he’s young, but he’s the man on the team. He still needs to demand the ball. When they switch and the little guy plays him, all the guards telling him to clear out. No, you don’t move. You tell him to give me the ball so he could score or create for other players.”

