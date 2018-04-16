Shaq: Karl-Anthony Towns Needs To Demand The Ball

by April 16, 2018
329
karl-anthony towns shaquille o'neal

After Karl-Anthony Towns scored just 8 points in 40 minutes in his playoff debut on Sunday, Shaquille O’Neal said that Towns needs to demand the ball on the offensive end.

Shaq’s advice to Towns: “Run to the middle of the floor every time and stand there until the refs call three seconds two times in a row” (starting at 1:17):

“What I would tell him to do. Run to the middle of the floor every time and stand there until the refs call three seconds two times in a row.

“Not only will it get yourself in the game, the defense starts to panic, they’ll start to double- and triple-[team] a couple times early, and then you’ll kick it out to your shooters.

“I know he’s young, but he’s the man on the team. He still needs to demand the ball. When they switch and the little guy plays him, all the guards telling him to clear out. No, you don’t move. You tell him to give me the ball so he could score or create for other players.”

RELATED:
Karl-Anthony Towns Sets Timberwolves Single-Game Scoring Record

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Charles Barkley: James Harden ‘Might Be the Most Unguardable Player I’ve Ever Seen’

38 mins ago
381
NBA

Derrick Rose Hoping to Re-Sign With Timberwolves

4 days ago
3,985
NBA

Post Up: Timberwolves Earn Playoff Berth, Westbrook Makes History

5 days ago
1,791
NBA

Timberwolves Clinch Playoff Berth In Overtime Thriller

5 days ago
673
Dwight Howard
NBA

Dwight Howard Passes Shaquille O’Neal For 14th On All-Time Rebounding List

6 days ago
1,354
NBA

Jimmy Butler Drops 18 Points In Return vs. Lakers

1 week ago
357

TRENDING


Most Recent

Charles Barkley: James Harden ‘Might Be the Most Unguardable Player I’ve Ever Seen’...

38 mins ago
381

Report: Charlotte, Orlando To Interview Jerry Stackhouse For Head Coach Openings

44 mins ago
40

Victor Oladipo: ‘We’re Ready To Make A Run In These Playoffs’

1 hour ago
258

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
472
karl-anthony towns shaquille o'neal

Shaq: Karl-Anthony Towns Needs To Demand The Ball

2 hours ago
329