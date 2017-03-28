Shaquille O’Neal still thinks about the two MVP awards Steve Nash won in 2005 and 2006, and it drives him crazy.

The Hall of Fame center says he should “easily” have three regular season MVP trophies, instead of the mere one.

Column: Shaquille O’Neal, immortalized with Staples Center statue, still ‘bothered’ by MVP snubs, what-ifs https://t.co/N3HduSfHuV pic.twitter.com/tlYbgRDxqx — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 25, 2017

O’Neal argues that him and LeBron James could win the award every single year they played in.

