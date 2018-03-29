Shaquille O’Neal Spent $70,000 At Walmart After Being Traded To Phoenix

After being traded from Miami to Phoenix in 2008, Shaquille O’Neal needed some new things. Like a lot of new things.

So the Hall of Fame big man made a trip to Walmart, where he apparently spent a store record $70,000, via HBO:

I have the highest purchase in Walmart history. The CEO will confirm that. I spent about $70,000 at Walmart in one night. I spent so much American Express thought my credit card was stolen. True story. I get traded from Miami and I go to Phoenix. And I’m very impatient. They’ve already got the apartment set up, but I ain’t got nothin’. I ain’t got no towels. I ain’t got no pots and pans. I ain’t got no TVs.

