The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Grizzlies wing Tyreke Evans.

According to the NYT‘s Marc Stein, Philly is reluctant to give up a first-round pick, while Memphis is hesitant to take Jerryd Bayless‘ salary in return.

The Sixers have expressed trade interest in Tyreke Evans, according to league sources, but Memphis continues to seek a first-round pick in an Evans deal and Philly is naturally reluctant to surrender it — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 31, 2018