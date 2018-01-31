The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Grizzlies wing Tyreke Evans.

According to the NYT‘s Marc Stein, Philly is reluctant to give up a first-round pick, while Memphis is hesitant to take Jerryd Bayless‘ salary in return.

   
  
