For the first time in his career, the 23-year-old Joel Embiid is set to suit up for back-to-back games later this week, the team indicated on Monday.

Before Sunday’s clash against the Thunder, Embiid told reporters he would also be available Monday against the Bucks. But after the All-Star big man logged 36 minutes in a physical 122-112 loss, the Sixers are opting to play it safe, at least for now.

Yesterday Embiid was made available for tonight’s game, but still had to be cleared today. He played 36 minutes last night vs. the Thunder is and out tonight vs. Bucks because of back-to-back medical restriction/load management. — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) January 29, 2018

However, Embiid is expected to see action Friday (vs. Miami) and Saturday (at Indiana).

The Sixers plan for Embiid to play in the back-to-back Friday (vs. Heat) and Saturday (at Pacers). — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) January 29, 2018

