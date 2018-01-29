The process is happening.

For the first time in his career, the 23-year-old Joel Embiid is set to suit up for back-to-back games later this week, the team indicated on Monday.

Before Sunday’s clash against the Thunder, Embiid told reporters he would also be available Monday against the Bucks. But after the All-Star big man logged 36 minutes in a physical 122-112 loss, the Sixers are opting to play it safe, at least for now.

However, Embiid is expected to see action Friday (vs. Miami) and Saturday (at Indiana).

RELATED
Embiid on DeMarcus Cousins: ‘He’s The Best Big Man In The League Offensively’

 
  

You Might Also Like
Russell Westbrook
NBA

Post Up: The Brodie Goes Off Against The Process

22 hours ago
NBA

Embiid on DeMarcus Cousins: ‘He’s The Best Big Man In The League Offensively’

2 days ago
NBA

Barkley Went On ’48-Hour Bender To Denny’s’ To Duck Philly In Draft

3 days ago
NBA

Post Up: Triple-Double Watch

5 days ago
NBA

Joel Embiid And Lonzo Ball Headline Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Rosters

5 days ago
NBA

Joel Embiid Says He Should Have Been an All-Star Last Year

2 weeks ago