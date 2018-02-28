Report: Sixers To Sign Ersan Ilyasova, Waive Trevor Booker

The Philadelphia 76ers will reportedly waive Trevor Booker in order to open a roster spot for Ersan Ilyasova, according to Michael Scotto of the Athletic.

Ilyasova completed a buyout with the Hawks on Monday.

Philadelphia 76ers will waive forward Trevor Booker to clear a roster spot to sign forward Ersan Ilyasova, league sources told The Athletic. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 28, 2018

Booker played 33 games with Philly after being traded from Brooklyn earlier this season.

He’s expected to sign with the Pacers, per The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

Trevor Booker will sign a minimum deal with the Indiana Pacers for the remainder of the season, once he clears waivers, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2018

RELATED:

Ersan Ilyasova Reportedly Plans to Sign with Philadelphia