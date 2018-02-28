Report: Sixers To Sign Ersan Ilyasova, Waive Trevor Booker

by February 28, 2018
200
ersan ilyasova trevor booker

The Philadelphia 76ers will reportedly waive Trevor Booker in order to open a roster spot for Ersan Ilyasova, according to Michael Scotto of the Athletic.

Ilyasova completed a buyout with the Hawks on Monday.

Booker played 33 games with Philly after being traded from Brooklyn earlier this season.

He’s expected to sign with the Pacers, per The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

Ersan Ilyasova Reportedly Plans to Sign with Philadelphia

   
