The Philadelphia 76ers have finally traded Jahlil Okafor.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Sixers will send Okafor and Nik Stauskas to the Brooklyn Nets for Trevor Booker and a 2019 second-round pick via the Knicks.

Philly will send Okafor, Nik Stauskas, and a second-round pick to Brooklyn for Trevor Booker, sources say. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 7, 2017

Deal includes Sixers sending a 2019 second- round pick via Knicks to Nets, league source says. https://t.co/qNoL7TavR6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 7, 2017

The Nets will release Sean Kilpatrick to create roster space for the trade, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania.