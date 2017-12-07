The Philadelphia 76ers have finally traded Jahlil Okafor.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Sixers will send Okafor and Nik Stauskas to the Brooklyn Nets for Trevor Booker and a 2019 second-round pick via the Knicks.

The Nets will release Sean Kilpatrick to create roster space for the trade, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania.