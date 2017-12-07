The Philadelphia 76ers have finally traded Jahlil Okafor.
According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Sixers will send Okafor and Nik Stauskas to the Brooklyn Nets for Trevor Booker and a 2019 second-round pick via the Knicks.
Philly will send Okafor, Nik Stauskas, and a second-round pick to Brooklyn for Trevor Booker, sources say.
— Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 7, 2017
Deal includes Sixers sending a 2019 second- round pick via Knicks to Nets, league source says. https://t.co/qNoL7TavR6
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 7, 2017
The Nets will release Sean Kilpatrick to create roster space for the trade, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania.
Sources: Brooklyn will receive the Knicks‘ 2019 second-round pick in deal, and release guard Sean Kilpatrick to create roster space for Okafor and Nik Stauskas.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 7, 2017
