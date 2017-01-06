The SLAM Podcast Episode 34: George “Iceman” Gervin

George “Iceman” Gervin joins the podcast to talk 2017 All-Star Game voting, playing in All-Star Games, his career, #JellyFam, player comparisons and much more.
Before we talk to Iceman, Abe and Peter talk the #SLAMMusicIssue, Damian Lillard and the Blazers and the Cavs move to get Kyle Korver.
Listen above and be sure to check us out on Audioboom and iTunes:
Audioboom: https://audioboom.com/channel/slam-respect-the-game-podcast
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/slam-respect-the-game-podcast/
