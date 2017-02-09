Spike Lee is on Carmelo Anthony’s side in his ongoing feud with team president Phil Jackson.

The New York Knicks’ most visible fan says it’s time for Phil to hit the road.

Spike Lee is choosing Carmelo Anthony in the Phil Jackson-Melo feud. "I'll pack Phil's bags for him," Lee said. — https://t.co/HakXUkOX7v — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2017

Melo continues to take the high road, and armed with a no-trade clause, seems determined to outlast Jackson in Gotham: