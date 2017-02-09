Spike Lee is on Carmelo Anthony’s side in his ongoing feud with team president Phil Jackson.
The New York Knicks’ most visible fan says it’s time for Phil to hit the road.
Spike Lee is choosing Carmelo Anthony in the Phil Jackson-Melo feud. "I'll pack Phil's bags for him," Lee said. — https://t.co/HakXUkOX7v
— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2017
Melo continues to take the high road, and armed with a no-trade clause, seems determined to outlast Jackson in Gotham:
“I’ll pack Phil’s bags for him,” Lee told Tencent-ESPN’s Steve Zeng. “I think I still believe in Carmelo, but Phil Jackson is making it very difficult for him,” Lee said on Wednesday.
(Jeff) Hornacek has acknowledged that the trade talks were initially a bit of a distraction to players. He said Wednesday that Jackson’s tweet was another distraction but said he didn’t believe it sidetracked the Knicks, who are now 22-32.
Anthony largely shrugged off Jackson’s latest barbs after the Knicks’ loss to the Clippers, saying he didn’t care to ask Jackson’s motivation and was focused on trying to win games. […] “I told you once, I’ll tell you again, I’m in that building every day,” Anthony said. “Until something is said to me directly, then I’m not going to feed into it.”
