Spurs Assistant Ettore Messina To Coach Game 3 In Place Of Gregg Popovich

by April 19, 2018
1

The Spurs announced that assistant Ettore Messina will coach Game 3 against the Warriors on Thursday in place of Gregg Popovich, whose wife Erin passed away Wednesday.

Messina is the highest ranking of the assistants on San Antonio’s staff, having been in the coaching business (either overseas or in the NBA) since 1989. He joined the Spurs four years ago.

Golden State leads the series 2-0.

Spurs Announce Erin Popovich, Wife Of Gregg Popovich, Has Passed Away

  
