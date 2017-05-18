Kawhi Leonard basically shrugged off devastating Game 1 ankle injury, but Gregg Popovich and the rest of Spurs Nation were furious.

One enterprising fan even went as far as to sue Zaza Pachulia and the Warriors over the incident.

Judge denies request by Spurs fan & business owner who filed a lawsuit against Golden State's ZaZa Pachulia. https://t.co/tUal4kO4mR — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) May 17, 2017

A judge denied Juan Vasquez’s request for a temporary restraining order against Pachulia, which would have essentially barred the injured center from suiting up in the Western Conference Finals again.

Per KSAT 12:

The lawsuit claims the injury has impacted fans, community, season-ticket holders and businesses that promote the Spurs. “All we are asking from the court is that this type of behavior, that can and does cause serious injury to our team and those that love it, not be allowed in San Antonio,” lead attorney Alfonso Kennard Jr. said. State District Judge Norma Gonzales on Wednesday denied the temporary restraining order. The lawsuit seeks damages not to exceed $73,000.

