Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy thinks the NBA needs more than draft lottery reform to create parity.

Van Gundy suggested eliminating the draft and max contracts before saying, “but the League really doesn’t want parity.” Via the Detroit Free-Press:

“I’d get rid of it, just get rid of the draft altogether,” Van Gundy said when asked lottery reform. “We’d just deal with the salary cap. Make all (rookies) free agents coming in and if I want to go give a guy $50 million a year, good, but I got to do it under the cap.

“I think if you did that and you had no individual max on players, we’d start to get some parity in the league, but the league really doesn’t want parity. They want the super teams, and I get that. It’s worked well, business-wise.”