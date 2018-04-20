Stan Van Gundy To Meet With Pistons Owner About Future With Team

Stan Van Gundy will meet with Pistons owner Tom Gores next week to discuss his future with the franchise, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Van Gundy has one year left on his five-year deal, but could be relived of his front-office role or dismissed outright.

The Pistons have failed to make the playoffs in three of Van Gundy’s four years with the franchise.

