Stan Van Gundy To Meet With Pistons Owner About Future With Team

by April 20, 2018
64
stan van gundy pistons tom gores

Stan Van Gundy will meet with Pistons owner Tom Gores next week to discuss his future with the franchise, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Van Gundy has one year left on his five-year deal, but could be relived of his front-office role or dismissed outright.

The Pistons have failed to make the playoffs in three of Van Gundy’s four years with the franchise.

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and coach and president of basketball operations Stan Van Gundy have set a meeting for next week to discuss Van Gundy’s future with the franchise, league sources told ESPN. […]

Gores could push for the status quo, seek to make changes to the front-office structure and offer Van Gundy the chance to continue as coach, or simply dismiss him.

