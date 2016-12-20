Stan Van Gundy ripped the Detroit Pistons following their 113-82 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

SVG pooh-poohed the idea that a recent team meeting might somehow help his squad—which has lost three in a row—play better.



Van Gundy said the Pistons submitted a “disgusting performance” Monday night.

Per NBA.com:



“Like I said before, that stuff means nothin’. It’s what you do on the court. Talkin’s easy,” he said. “Look, I have nothing to say. It was a disgusting performance. By all of us, me included. It was unprofessional, embarrassing, humiliating, whatever you want to say. It’s terrible.”

“Looks to me like a lack of effort and a lack of heart, that’s what it looks like to me,” Van Gundy said. “And if you don’t play hard, you’re not going to have any confidence. We looked like we were hoping the game would be easy tonight. And it wasn’t, and we just caved.”