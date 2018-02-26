Stan Van Gundy: One-And-Done Rule ‘Racist’

Detroit Pistons head coach and team president Stan Van Gundy says the NBA’s one-and-done rule—which forces players to be one year removed from their high school graduating class to be eligible for the League’s annual draft—is racist.

SVG points out that no one seems to have a problem with white kids playing minor league baseball or hockey.

SVG dropped this gem on the one-and-done rule: “People that were against (players) coming out (of high school) made a lot of excuses, but I think a lot of it was racist. I’ve never heard anybody go up in arms about (minor-league baseball or hockey)." — NerdOnPistons🤦🏿‍♂️ (@Vincent_Ellis56) February 25, 2018

Van Gundy also addressed the NCAA’s latest corruption scandal, calling it “one of the worst organizations—maybe the worst organization—in sports.”

Per the Detroit Free Press: