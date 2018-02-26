Stan Van Gundy: One-And-Done Rule ‘Racist’

Detroit Pistons head coach and team president Stan Van Gundy says the NBA’s one-and-done rule—which forces players to be one year removed from their high school graduating class to be eligible for the League’s annual draft—is racist.
SVG points out that no one seems to have a problem with white kids playing minor league baseball or hockey.
SVG dropped this gem on the one-and-done rule: “People that were against (players) coming out (of high school) made a lot of excuses, but I think a lot of it was racist. I’ve never heard anybody go up in arms about (minor-league baseball or hockey)."
Van Gundy also addressed the NCAA’s latest corruption scandal, calling it “one of the worst organizations—maybe the worst organization—in sports.”
Per the Detroit Free Press:
“But all of a sudden you’ve got a black kid that wants to come out of high school and make millions. That’s a bad decision, but bypassing college to go play for $800 a month in minor-league baseball? That’s a fine decision? What the hell is going on?”
Over the course of seven minutes early Sunday, Van Gundy blistered who he thinks are the real culprits of the scandal — the NCAA and college presidents.
“The NCAA is one of the worst organizations — maybe the worst organization — in sports,” Van Gundy said. “They certainly don’t care about the athlete. They’re going to act like they’re appalled by all these things going on in college basketball. Please, it’s ridiculous and it’s all coming down on the coaches.”