Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy thinks athletes who protest racial injustice should be considered “patriots of the highest order.”

In an article for TIME, Van Gundy said patriots don’t blindly support their country, but “hold it accountable to its highest values.”

“Several NBA players and two great coaches, Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr, have been criticized for speaking out against the President, particularly on his statements regarding race. The patriotism of those who protest or speak out has been questioned.” […]

“Patriotism is caring so deeply about your country that you take it as your duty to hold it accountable to its highest values and to fight to make it the very best it can be. Under this definition, these athletes and coaches are role models of American patriotism.” […]

“These athletes and many others are risking future contracts and endorsement opportunities to speak out on issues of racial injustice because they feel duty-bound to do so. These are patriots of the highest order.”