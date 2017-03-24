Stan Van Gundy is not one to mince words.

The Detroit Pistons’ team president and head coach readily admitted that his team is awful Wednesday night, letting off some steam following a 117-95 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

A frustrated Stan Van Gundy had plenty to say after Detroit's loss to the Bulls. https://t.co/xYcGN0U6rA — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 23, 2017

The Pistons are currently a game back of the Miami Heat for the eighth and final Playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Per ESPN: