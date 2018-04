With the NBA playoffs set to tip this weekend, Stance has released a fire new collection called the “Trophy Pack.”

The socks, which are black based with subtle hints of gold, boast logos of some of the League’s historically best franchises and this season’s front-runners. Peep images above and below.

Cop the Trophy pack at Stance.com/NBA, NBAStore.com, and other national retailers!

