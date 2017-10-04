Warriors star Stephen Curry approves of the new All-Star Game format, in which the top vote-getters are named captains and select teams.

In an interview with ESPN’s Nick Friedell, Curry said that if he was named an All-Star captain, he would select “probably one of my teammates” with his first pick.

Curry: “I think it’s great for the game to kind of spice it up a little bit.” […] Who would be your first pick? Curry: “Probably one of my teammates. It would be messed up if it wasn’t. “That’s kind of the cool thing about it, following whoever the two guys who are picking, how their rosters kind of take shape. “It will probably be some tough decisions in there which I think would be good for the game.”

